Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City is sponsoring a bus trip to the Bloomsburg Fair on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Bus leaves Forest City at 10 AM arriving at the Bloomsburg Fair approximately Noon and leaves the fair promptly at 6 PM arriving back in Forest City at 8:00 PM. Donation is $40.00 and includes the following: bus, drivers tip, entrance to the fair, parking and water on the bus.

The bus is provided by Avery Transportation, Beach Lake. The trip is rain or shine and benefits Christ Episcopal Church's community projects.

Cancellation Policy: Your money refunded only if your seat can be filled. No refunds after September 3 for any reason. For reservations please contact Juliann at 570-499-4908 or at jdoyle@nep.net.