HONESDALE - The artwork of Tafton’s Barbara Briden will be exhibited at Missing Pieces Gallery, 959 Main Street, Honesdale from August 3 through September 3.

The show is entitled “Potpourri: an Artistic Melange” - one will be able to see a varied collection of the artist’s work: watercolors; pastels; acrylics - from realistic landscapes to colorful abstracts.

Also included will be examples of her quilting, hand built pottery and sketchbooks.

A welcoming reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday, August 3 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Barbara is known for her local landscape watercolors, donated for raffle from 2006-2018 to Hawley’s annual Winterfest, with proceeds benefiting numerous local causes. She is a member of the Wayne County Arts Alliance and painted for many years with the Come Paint With Me group connected with Grey Towers in Milford.