The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

The Weather Service said that maximum heat index values from 101 to 107 Friday afternoon and from 103 to 110 Saturday afternoon due to

high temperatures in the mid 90s, and dew-points in the lower 70s, are forecasted. The highest heat index values will be in the lower elevations and urban areas.

Actual, forecasted high temperature for Hawley, Pa., for Friday is +92 F., and for Saturday, +94 F.

The bulletin further cautions that the heat and humidity can cause heat illnesses during outdoor exertion or extended exposure or in non-air conditioned locations. Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly. Car temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in minutes. Temperatures will remain very warm and muggy Friday night, preventing non-air conditioned buildings from cooling off.

The American Red Cross offers the following advice concerning excessively hot weather. For more information, visit www.redcross.org.



About Heat Waves



In recent years, excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods. A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity.

You will likely hear weather forecasters use these terms when a heat wave is predicted in your community:



Excessive Heat Watch - Conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed local Excessive Heat Warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours.

Heat Advisory - Heat Index values are forecasting to meet locally defined advisory criteria for 1 to 2 days (daytime highs= 100-105° Fahrenheit).

Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Index values are forecasting to meet or exceed locally defined warning criteria for at least 2 days (daytime highs= 105-110° Fahrenheit).



Ahead of time:



Listen to local weather forecasts and stay aware of upcoming temperature changes.

Be aware of both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined.

Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for wherever you spend time— home, work and school—and prepare for power outages.

Check the contents of your emergency disaster kit in case a power outage occurs.

Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.

If you do not have air conditioning, choose places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

Be aware that people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than are people living in rural areas.

Get trained in First Aid to learn how to treat heat-related emergencies.

Ensure that your animals' needs for water and shade are met.



During a Heat Wave



Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.





