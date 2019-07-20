STATE—The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released their mid-year construction update.

As of June 30, statewide work crews have completed more than 800 miles of roadway and rehabilitated or replaced 27 bridges, states a release.

Additionally, the department issued 372 construction contracts to private-sector partners for highway, bridge and other improvement projects.

In total, PennDOT expects to bid $2.2 billion in projects for 2019.

According to the PennDOT projects page (http://www.projects.penndot.gov), Wayne County has a total of 13 state-funded projects currently under construction and two anticipated projects yet to begin.

The total cost for all of these is $138,770,758.

By far, the most expensive project is the reconstruction of Interstate 84 which totals $103,833,019 and stretches into Pike County.

Wayne County also has three ongoing slide repairs totaling over $9.5 million. One along the Owego Turnpike near Middle Creek ($1 million), one along River Road in Damascus Township ($2.2 million) and one along Route 191 in Buckingham Township ($6.4 million).

Other ongoing projects include:

• An intersection improvement at the Hamlin Corners ($835,000);

• Bridge replacements on Gilpin Road over Spring Run and on the Belmont Turnpike over the West Branch of the Lackawaxen River ($1.18 million);

• Paving on Route 196, Route 170 and Route 4017 (Egypt Road and Tanners Falls Road) ($2.69 million);

• Restoration and resurfacing on Interstate 380 ($16.8 million);

• Guiderail maintenance along the Beach Lake Highway ($713,000); and

• Crack Sealing across all of District 4 ($961,000).

The two anticipated projects for Wayne County include a bridge replacement on Pine Mill Road over the Equinunk Creek South Branch ($1.61 million) and installation of high friction road surface in several places throughout Wayne County ($490,000).

Secretary of Transportation, Leslie Richards, stated in a release, “We and our partners are making improvements to our large, old system in every corner of the state. We work year-round to move people and goods as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The myriad construction projects taking place across the county may lead to delays or alterations in traffic patterns of which drivers should be aware.

“With road and bridge work happening across the state, we encourage the public to use the many traveler information tools we make available,” said Richards.

Drivers wishing to keep up to date on road conditions and construction projects on their routes are encouraged to utilize the 511PA website (www.511pa.com) or phone app.

More details regarding PennDOT's current and anticipated statewide projects can be found online at www.proejcts.penndot.gov.

Those looking to report pot holes and other road hazards in there area are asked to call 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

—Information from a release was used in this story.