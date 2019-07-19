The Electric City Trolley Museum is continuing its 2019 Summertime Special Event series this Saturday, July 20, with “Meet & Greet” featuring “Spiderman on the Trolley.”

There will be arts & crafts, magic and balloon art at the Museum from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

The Trolley departure times are: 10 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm and & 3 pm. Regular rates apply and children two and under are free.

Reservations required. Please call the Museum at 570-963-6590 to either reserve a spot(s) or to get more information.