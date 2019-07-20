Mrs. Luzio and Mrs. Goul’s second grade classes at Moscow Elementary Center successfully participated in the PA Trout in the Classroom program again this year. The PA-TIC program teaches students about cold water conservation while raising brook trout from eggs to fingerlings in a classroom aquarium.

The PA state wide program is made possible through a unique partnership between the PA Council of Trout Unlimited and the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

This is the sixth year for the program at Moscow Elementary Center, and the students were able to release their fingerlings into the trout approved waters at Covington Park.