LACKAWAXEN – Since the 1970’s, VFW Ecker-Haupt Post 5635 in Lackawaxen, the Wayne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and area historians have paused each summer, to honor a Revolutionary War militiaman laid to rest in the burial ground facing the river.

His name known only to his Maker, he was among around 47 militiamen killed in the Battle of Minsink, right across the Delaware River, on July 22, 1779.

At the ceremony held Saturday, both Pike County Historian George J. Fluhr and Wayne County Historian Peter W. Becker, spoke. The DAR, led by Barbara Gropper, the VFW Post, led by Ray Fennell, and Rev. Norman Bighley took part.

