The Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation, the only accrediting organization for social work education in the United States has granted reaffirmation of accreditation to East Stroudsburg University’s Bachelor of Science in social work (BSSW) program, for the next eight years.

“After completing this extensive CSWE reaffirmation process that requires meeting rigorous accreditation standards, we are honored for the program’s accreditation to be reaffirmed for another eight years,” said John Kraybill-Greggo, Ph.D., professor and chair of sociology, social work & criminal justice and social work program director.

The reaccreditation process required submission of a self-study report and a site visit to evaluate program compliance with social work educational accreditation standards.

“The social work program at ESU is exemplary,” said Joanne Z. Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This reaccreditation from CSWE is a testament to the quality education in the field of social work our students receive at the hands of dedicated faculty.”

“ESU social work graduates are prepared to become generalist social work practitioners in variety of social service practice settings and are also eligible, with their accredited undergraduate social work degree, to apply for advanced standing into Masters of Social Work (MSW) programs, meaning that they can potentially complete their MSW in one year,” said Dr. Kraybill-Greggo.

For additional information about the BSSW program, contact Kraybill-Greggo at 570-422-3844 or emailjkgreggo@esu.edu.