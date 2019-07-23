Weis Markets today announced it has launched Weis 2 Go online ordering with curb-side pick-up and home delivery in 10 additional stores in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania including Williamsport, Mifflinburg, Carbondale, Shamokin, Duryea, Mount Pocono, Hawley, Berwick, Pottsville and Lock Haven.

Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup and home delivery is now offered in 26 stores throughout the Susquehanna Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania regions. In total, this service is offered in 147 stores in the company’s seven state market area.

“Over the past two years, we have steadily expanded and upgraded our Weis 2 Go online ordering service, which offers a more seamless shopping experience through mobile ordering on the Weis app and online at WeisMarkets.com,” said Kurt Schertle, Chief Operating Officer for Weis Markets. “Weis 2 Go continues to offer a four-hour pickup turnaround on orders as well as the same savings and rewards as the in-store shopping experience. A growing number of our customers have embraced this online ordering service for its convenience, including home delivery in as little as one hour.”

Each Weis 2 Go order is handpicked by trained personal shoppers and then carefully stored until pick up for a $4.95 fee, which is waived for orders of $100 or more. Customers can pay through a secure PayPal system or at the store with curbside checkout. Customers are able to use their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to save on their orders and earn rewards on gas and private brand products. They can also browse the weekly online circular and add sale items to their carts. Paper and digital coupons are also accepted.

Weis customers can also select to have their groceries delivered through the Weis Markets website or app for a fee of $10 per order, or through delivery subscription service Shipt.

For more information on Weis 2 Go Online Ordering with Curbside Pickup or. Delivery, visit https://www.weismarkets.com/weis-2-go-online-0#/.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.