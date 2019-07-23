LET'S DO THIS:

What: Jazz in the Park

When: Sunday July 28th from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Ann Street Park, Milford

Cost: No charge

Host: Milford, Pa. Music in the Park

Updates: www.facebook.com/gazebomusic

MILFORD - Milford Pennsylvania's Music in the Park 2019 Summer Concert Series presents Jazz in the Park with The Glenn Heller Trio and The Robert Kopec Quartet on Sunday July 28th from 2 to 5 p.m. in Ann Street Park. The concert is free due to the gracious support of their sponsors.

Milford has a long history of hosting some of the best jazz in the region. In fact, Milford's annual music festival evolved from the "Milford Jazz Festival" that was first held in 2002. The festival transformed over the years to include a variety of music genres. However, recent festival schedules are still typically infused with a healthy dose of jazz.



Jazz-fusion experience



The Robert Kopec Quartet features Robert on bass, Eric Person on Reeds, Neil Alexander on Keys and Dean Sharp on percussion. The quartet is sure to offer listeners an adventurous jazz-fusion experience. The Glenn Heller Trio opens the concert with Glenn on guitar, Sal Congemi on bass and Steve Tanczyn on drums. The trio performs a mix of cool jazz standards and original arrangements of familiar pop tunes.

Milford Borough Hall at 109 West Catharine Street serves as the alternate indoor location for the concert in the event of inclement weather.

See their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gazebomusic for updates about summer concerts in Ann Street Park and other music and cultural events in Milford.

This a free concert thanks to their sponsors including: Teslicko Enterprises, Waterwheel Cafe Bakery & Bar, Davis R. Chant Realtors, The Arlene Quirk Team at Keller Williams Real Estate, Cenci Chiropractic, Waterwheel Guitars, Bar Louis at the Hotel Fauchere, The Frisky Goat Coffee House, Jen Murphy's Studio, and the Milford Borough Parks and Recreation Committee.

Milford Pennsylvania’s Music in the Park presents free summer concerts in Ann Street Park on select Sunday afternoons.

“Bring a picnic and blanket or chair and come hear some great music in a relaxed, beautiful setting,” the organizers add.