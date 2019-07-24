Melanie Tek Visgilio named Rotarian of the Year

HAWLEY - On Thursday evening June 27th the Hawley Rotary held its annual awards night with the presentation of two annual awards: “The 4-Way Test” and “Rotarian of the Year”.

The 4 Way Test award is presented annually by Hawley Rotary to a deserving non-Rotarian(s) in the community who live by its’ words: Of the things we think, say or do, (1) Is it the Truth? (2) Is it Fair to all concerned? (3) Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? (4) Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

Student food pantry

The 2019 award was presented to Rosemary Martynuk for her work with the student food pantry at Wallenpaupack Area High School. Rosemary and her team have been instrumental in creating a food pantry within the high school for students that are in need.

Research shows that children who don’t know where their next meal will come from are likely to have lower grades, repeat school years, and have trouble paying attention in class. Martynuk has worked tirelessly to not only create and manage the pantry, but also refill the pantry with donations from local establishments, the surrounding communities, and even other students.

President Steven Bauer thanked Martynuk for her efforts and how proud Hawley Rotary was to present her with the 4 Way Test award.

Rotarian of the Year

The Rotarian of the Year award is presented annually to a member of the Hawley Rotary Club who exhibits “Service Above Self” in their daily activities and who promotes Rotary by their actions and involvement. The Rotarian of the Year for 2019 was presented to Rotarian Melanie Tek Visgilio, PDG for her distinguished service, loyalty and devotion to the ideals of Rotary. President Steven Bauer in presenting the award stated: “Visgilio consistently volunteers her time and is heavily involved in every event in which Rotary is involved. She can be found leading or at the very least involved in projects such as Just Jackets, Head Start Christmas, Easter parties and weekly reading, blood drives and leader of the guest speaker program to name a few.”

The Hawley Rotary Club is a community service organization comprised of twenty-two local citizens, and one of 42 clubs in Rotary District 7410. The Club engages in numerous local service projects including support for food pantries, provision of warm clothing for school-age children, and scholarships for WAHS students.

The Club’s international projects include support for Polio Plus (the successful Rotary project to eliminate polio from the world) as well as international disaster relief and development projects.

For more information on the Hawley Rotary Club or opportunities to participate in local or international Rotary service projects, contact Hawley Rotary at PO Box 404, Hawley, PA 18428 or hawleyrotary@gmail.com.

4 Way Test recipient Rosemary Martynuk, Rotary President Steven Bauer, Rotarian of the Year Melanie Tek Visgilio, PDG.

