The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance will be holding its Annual Dinner on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre, PA.

This year’s Keynote Speaker will be Raghib “Rocket” Ismail.

Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, one of the most decorated athletes in Wilkes-Barre sports history, was a standout for Meyers in the 1980s and then went on to become one of college football’s most dangerous players at Notre Dame. He was a two-time All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Ty Detmer in 1990. Ismail also helped the Fighting Irish win a national championship in 1988.

A wide receiver, Ismail recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL and was a CFL All-Star in 1991, as well as the Most Valuable Player of the 79th Grey Cup. Rocket was the number one overall pick in the 1991 NFL draft. His NFL career spanned 9 years playing for the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. In 2004, College Football News named Ismailthe No. 75 player on its list of the Top 100 Greatest College Football Players of All-Time.

He was also selected by Sports Illustrated to the 85-man roster of its all-20th Century college football team. Most recently Rocket was named to the College Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2019.

A reception will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. Attendance costs: NEPA Members receive one complimentary ticket; additional Member ticket – $75 per person; NEPA Board Member – $65 per person; Non-Member – $85 per person; Tables of 10 – $65 per person. Please RSVP by September 20, 2019. Cancellations after September 20, 2019 are non-refundable.

To make your reservation or for more information please call 570-655-5581 or 866-758-1929 or visit www.nepa-alliance.org.

The NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Non Profit Assistance, Transportation Planning, Research and Information, and Local Government Services. For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.