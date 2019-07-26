CONCERN is pleased to announce that its Northeast Regional Office has relocated to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Now located at the Jewelcor Center at 100 N. Wilkes Barre Blvd. in Wilkes Barre, CONCERN continues to offer foster care, adoption and permanency, and community based services to children and families.

Founded in 1978 and serving Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties since 1986, CONCERN is a multi-service private non-profit 501(c)(3) human services organization dedicated to providing a growing array of foster care, adoption and permanency, community-based, residential, and behavioral health services to children and their families.

A pioneer of treatment foster care, CONCERN believes that children placed in foster care should live in a traditional family setting in the community, rather than in a residential or institutional setting.

Over the past 41 years, CONCERN continues to be at the forefront of innovative programs to meet the individual needs of the child and to promote the strengthening of the family unit.

Since 1978, CONCERN has served more than 17,000 children and youth in foster care and residential placement services, including assisting with the placement of nearly 2,000 children into adoptive families, and more than 35,000 individuals through a continuum of behavioral health services.

For more information about CONCERN, our services and becoming a foster and/or adoptive parent, please visit us atwww.concern4kids.org or call us at 570-800-2332.