HONESDALE - The Dime Bank recently promoted several key management personnel to continue strengthening and enhancing their management team.

HONESDALE - The Dime Bank recently promoted several key management personnel to continue strengthening and enhancing their management team.

Cynthia D. Burdick, Assistant Vice President, to Vice President, BSA/AML Officer; Chase L. Holl, Assistant Vice President, to Vice President, Commercial Lending; Rory S. McGhie, Assistant Vice President, to Vice President, Banking Relationship Officer; Melissa L. Wilkins, Assistant Vice President, to Vice President, Retail Operations Officer; Eric L. Avery, Branch Manager, to Assistant Vice President, Damascus Branch Manager; Michael Borick, Accounting Supervisor, to Assistant Vice President, Accounting Supervisor; Stacy L. Gager, Deposit Operations Supervisor, to Assistant Vice President, Deposit Operations Supervisor; Brian W. Haun, Lending Officer, to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer; David J. Jones, Core Systems Supervisor, to Assistant Vice President, Core Systems Supervisor; Jeremy J. Patten, Financial Advisor, to Assistant Vice President, Investment Representative.



President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman stated, “At The Dime Bank, our quest is directed toward the growth and prosperity of our community and institution. Our collective daily activities are dedicated to delivering outstanding products and services to our communities, creating and nurturing true relationships with our customers, giving back to those who support us, and enhancing our shareholders’ investment. To accomplish these initiatives, we need a continually-evolving management core whose talents and efforts will help us attain our goals, and whose dedication and leadership will carry us into our bright future. In recognition of their individual talents as well as their commitment to assist us in carrying out our mission, I am thrilled to announce the promotions of Cindy, Chase, Rory, Missy, Eric, Michael, Stacy, Brian, Dave, and Jeremy. Please join me in congratulating all ten of our associates in their well-deserved promotions, as we continue to chart our future for continued growth and prosperity!”



Cynthia D. Burdick began her career with The Dime Bank 42 years ago! She was hired in in 1977 as a teller and file clerk. As the years progressed, Cindy Burdick added in the responsibilities of head teller at the Honesdale branch and loan secretary. In 1990, with the ever-changing bank landscape, Burdick added security officer to her head teller duties. Over the years she also gained experience in electronic data processing until finally keeping security officer as her main priority with a focus on the Bank Secrecy Act and fraud prevention. Burdick’s current title and position are Vice President, Bank Secrecy Act / Anti Money Laundering (BSA/AML) Officer. Burdick attained Independent Community Bankers Association (ICBA) Certified BSA/AML Professional designation (CBAP) in 2018. At The Dime Bank she currently coordinates, manages, and monitors all aspects of BSA/AML, Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) compliance and identity theft compliance, as well as supervises the bank’s fraud department and oversees fraud investigations. Burdick also coordinates various fundraising events at the bank, such as March of Dimes and Muscular Dystrophy Association.



Chase L. Holl has been at The Dime Bank for nine years. He began his career with the bank as a teller. Holl then worked in accounting, moved on to credit analyst, and is currently a commercial lender with the title of Vice President, Commercial Lending. Holl was raised in Prompton, PA, graduated from Honesdale High School, and went on to Shippensburg University to attain a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Holl has continued his education through The Dime Bank, graduating with honors from the PA Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking and American Bankers Associations Advanced Commercial Lending school. Holl credits his ability to work with business owners to the fact that both of his parents owned small businesses growing up and this has helped him understand business issues from perspective of The Dime Bank customers. Holl volunteers his time as a board member of the Honesdale Area Jaycees and Wayne Highlands Little League. Holl resides in Prompton with his wife, Tegan, and their children, Lila and Declan.



Rory S. McGhie started his banking career 15 years ago in Phoenix, Arizona as a customer service representative. During the first eight years of his banking career he also held the positions of service manager, branch manager, investment banker, and insurance services representative. After relocating to the local area in 2012, McGhie joined The Dime Bank as the Carbondale branch manager. In 2016, he transitioned to the Honesdale branch. McGhie is challenging himself to a new position as Vice President, Banking Relationship Officer. McGhie’s new responsibilities include business development and relationship management to ensure customers and non-customers know that The Dime Bank is the best community bank in Northeast PA and to ensure they receive the service and attention they deserve. In addition, McGhie will continue to be a part of The Dime Bank’s lending team. McGhie is the vice president of the Honesdale Rotary Club and past treasurer of the Greater Carbondale Area Chamber of Commerce. McGhie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a minor in Marketing from Westminster College of Salt Lake City and has completed the PA Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking. McGhie stated, “This promotion would not have been possible without the continued and unwavering support of my family and friends. You know who you are.”



Melissa L. Wilkins went into banking when she was 19 years old. She has risen through the ranks since joining The Dime Bank in 2008 as head teller of the Honesdale branch. From there, Wilkins was promoted to assistant branch manager. Advancing even further, Wilkins changed branch locations and was promoted to branch manager of The Dime Bank’s downtown Hawley branch. In October 2016, Wilkins assumed her role as The Dime Bank’s retail operations officer, responsible for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of all branch offices while serving as a liaison between retail branches and other departments at the bank. Wilkins continues to serve in that role with her current title of Vice President, Retail Operations Officer. Wilkins graduated from Lackawanna College with an Associate Degree in Accounting with an impressive 4.0 GPA and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She also holds certificates from the PA Bankers Association School of Banking and Advanced School of Banking, graduating from both schools with honors. Wilkins is proud to call this area her hometown, having graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School. She enjoys spending time outdoors hiking and kayaking. She is the treasurer of Hawley Rotary and lives in Lakeville with her family including her fiancé, Richard, her two future step sons, Aydan and Logan, and her 8-year old Havanese, Roscoe.



Eric Avery has been with The Dime Bank for six years. He began his career as a teller and quickly moved into a supervisory position as a senior teller. He then progressed into a customer service specialist role. As his knowledge base developed, Avery once again moved back into a supervisory position as an assistant branch manager. Avery currently holds the title of Assistant Vice President, Damascus Branch Manager. Avery enjoys working with and helping people while managing The Dime Bank Damascus branch, especially the lending aspect of his responsibilities. Avery grew up in Beach Lake, went to Honesdale High School, and now resides in Beach Lake with his wife, Marisa. He enjoys golfing and cooking. Avery is a member of the 2018 Bank Administration Institute (BAI) Emerging Leaders Network, a member of the Honesdale Area Jaycees, and a board member of the Wayne Highlands Little League.



Michael Borick has been in banking for six years, five of them with The Dime Bank. He began his career with The Dime Bank as a mortgage loan processor and then moved into accounting as a supervisor. Prior to joining The Dime Bank, he worked as an assistant controller at manufacturing plants where he assisted with special projects, such as the implementation of a new core system. Currently, Borick holds the position of Assistant Vice President, Accounting Supervisor and is responsible for reviewing and maintaining holding company financial reports; managing investment accounting functions; performing shareholder accounting; reviewing treasury functions daily; preparing, reviewing, and reporting monthly allowance for loan loss analysis. He also supervises the accountant positions. Borick attended Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Services. He is three courses away from obtaining his MBA in Accounting from the University of Scranton and will be completing his final year of Advanced Banking School through the PA Bankers Association. Borick lives in Archbald with his wife, Amanda, and their twin boys, Landon and Caleb.



Stacy L. Gager has been in banking with The Dime Bank almost 13 years. She began her career in deposit operations as a customer information file representative and progressed to the deposit operations specialist. In 2015, she became the deposit operations supervisor. Currently, as the Assistant Vice President, Deposit Operations Supervisor, she directly supervises the bank’s Deposit Operations area and team. Gager is a current board member of the Wayne County Public Library in Honesdale. Gager is in her third and final year of the PA Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking and is an honors recipient from the 2016 School of Banking. She holds certificates for the Wayne-Pike Banking Alliance & PBA Customer Service Certificate program and is a graduate of the 2019 Wayne-Pike Workforce Alliance / Penn State Scranton Leadership Essentials. Gager lives in Equinunk with her husband, Ryan.



Brian W. Haun has been in banking 13 years, all of them with The Dime Bank. Haun began his career as a financial advisor and then transitioned to a management trainee position. Upon completion, he moved into the loan area, first as a mortgage collections advisor and then as a commercial lending officer. His current position as Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer affords him the opportunity to assist customers with commercial, consumer, and indirect lending. Haun is a volunteer with the Honesdale Lions Club, Dunmore Little League, Dunmore Biddy Basketball, and DGR Soccer. Haun graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He attended the PA Bankers Association School of Banking and the Advanced School of Banking. Haun lives in Dunmore with his wife, Amy, and their two sons, Will and Drew.



David Jones has been in banking over 12 years. He joined The Dime Bank in 2015 as the core systems supervisor and has now been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Core Systems Supervisor. In this role, Jones manages the setup and performance of The Dime Bank’s core vendor’s applications and systems. He assists application areas such as loans and deposits with configuration and training of those applications and systems. Jones is a volunteer for Dunmore T-Ball and Dunmore Green Ridge Soccer. Jones graduated with an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Lackawanna College and a dual major Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from East Stroudsburg University. Jones lives in Dunmore with his wife and three children, ages 4 and 3.



Jeremy Patten has been in the financial services arena for ten years assisting clients with their financial portfolios. Patten has been with The Dime Bank for four years as a financial advisor and currently holds the title of Assistant Vice President, Investment Representative. Patten is a graduate of Honesdale High School. He loves the opportunity to work at The Dime Bank, providing guidance to the community he grew up in and now calls home. Patten attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Police Science. He currently holds a series 6,7, 63, 66, life accident and health, property and casualty, and is an accredited investment fiduciary. Patten lives in Honesdale with his wife, Heidi, and two young children, Blake and Britta.



The Dime Bank has been helping generations of customers meet their financial needs since 1905. If you are passionate about your future, choose The Dime Bank as your financial partner. Serving its primary market of Northeast Pennsylvania, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. Community banking yields community benefits. For more information on The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com. Member FDIC.