HARRISBURG – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) has issued the following statement regarding his appointment to a newly formed House task force focused on transportation and infrastructure:

“I am pleased to announce that I have been selected to serve on this task force to address a variety of transportation and PennDOT issues, ranging from funding imbalances to work quality levels, as well as other key infrastructure needs.

“Our task force will work to determine critical focus areas and subsequent implementation without placing any additional burdens on taxpayers or fuel purchasers.

“Rep. Martina White will be leading this task force and I will be joined by my colleagues Reps. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, Sheryl Delozier, Torren Ecker, Matt Gabler, John Lawrence, Lori Mizgorski, Jesse Topper and Ryan Warner.

“I look forward to working with this team to bring about much needed improvement to roads and infrastructure.”