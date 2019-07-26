La Plume – Keystone College Environmental Education Institute (KCEEI) will offer its

Citizen Science Summer Course for Educators from August 5-9 on campus.

The course provides an overview of science projects for teachers and how they can be used

to support hands-on learning inside and outside of the classroom. Project will include areas as

ornithology, entomology, meteorology, water resources, and wildlife monitoring, among others.

Teachers will also discuss how students can create and implement their own citizen science

projects and engage others through global learning portals.

Approximate course times are Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. – 6

p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Non-credit and for-credit course rates are available. For more

information, contact Kathy Williams, (570) 945-8461 or email pdi@keystone.edu or visit

www.keystone.edu/kceei.