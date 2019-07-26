Local residents were among the 39 University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Epsilon Kappa, the national honor society in physical education.

For induction into the honor society, Exercise Science majors in their junior year should have achieved an overall minimum grade point average of 3.3, and a 3.5 average in exercise science courses. The honor society was founded in 1913.

Students inducted below are seniors.

• Brendan Betti of Moscow

• Danielle Higgins of Dunmore

• Mark Merli of Peckville

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.