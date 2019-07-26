Teleios Theatro Company (TTC) presents Godspell on August 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and August 4 at 2 p.m. at the Wallenpaupack Area High School Auditorium, Route 6, east of Hawley.

HAWLEY - Teleios Theatro Company (TTC) is a new, non-profit production company bringing the community live theatrical productions to the Pike-Wayne area.

Formed by Alison Hoffmann, a Wallenpaupack Area High School Theatre Teacher and Director, Teleios Theatro Company is a non-profit company hoping to work with community members and current and former students. Hoffmann’s dream is to bring quality theatre to the area while providing additional instruction and valuable lessons to her team.

In addition, TTC’s goal is to donate proceeds made from productions to the WAHS performing arts booster program, The WAHS FIne Arts Boosters. This booster program offers scholarships to seniors and assists the WAHS Players with additional needs and supplies.

TTC’s first production will be Godspell on August 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and August 4 at 2 p.m. at the Wallenpaupack Area High School Auditorium, Route 6, east of Hawley. All are welcome. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for Senior Citizens and Children 12 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door and doors open one hour before showtime. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, visit TTC’s Facebook page, @TTC Theatre, for more information about the company and their upcoming productions.

Alison Hoffmann is a native to Hawley and is the Theatre Teacher and Director at WAHS for 17 years.

Alison graduated from WAHS, where she was heavily active in the performing arts. Alison went on to receive her undergraduate degree from DeSales University in Theatre and English Secondary Education. Alison then went on to study and receive her Master's degree from New York University, majoring in Theatre Education.

She is a PA certified teacher and resides in Lakeville with her husband Justin and two children.





