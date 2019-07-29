Twenty-six projects, focusing on social service, education, youth, public safety, veterans, and outdoor improvements to mention a cross section, were approved for funding by the Lackawanna County Commissioners through their Community Re-Invest Program totaling $220,100. The public-private partnership investment for 2019 is $1,555,215.

The Community Re-Invest Program was established in July of 2013. It represents the “last mile” funding to help bring the initiatives to fruition. The overall public-private investment since its inception is $7,248,565.

The projects that were approved during this round of funding include:

Applicant: RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

Project Description: Roof, kitchen, security system, and retaining wall repairs/renovations.

Total Project Cost: $200,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: ARCHBALD BOROUGH VETERANS MONUMENT PARK

Project Description: Phase 1 – park development.

Total Project Cost: $70,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: HIRICAK-MCANDREW AMERICAN LEGION POST 869 (ARCHBALD)

Project Description: Expand kitchen area for improved community services.

Total Project Cost: $30,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: GREATER CARBONDALE YMCA

Project Description: YMCA Community Park development and connection to the River Heritage Trail.

Total Project Cost: $226,225

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: OLYPHANT BOROUGH

Project Description: Purchase of surveillance camera systems for borough building, police station, borough garage, and two public parks.

Total Project Cost: $12,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: GREEN RIDGE LITTLE LEAGUE

Project Description: Batting cages, concession stand and other field improvements/renovations

Total Project Cost: $52,482

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: CLIFTON TOWNSHIP

Project Description: Development of walking trail at Clifton Acres Park

Total Project Cost: $140,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: MADISON TOWNSHIP

Project Description: New handicapped ramp at township building

Total Project Cost: $12,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: AMBROSE-REVELS AMERICAN LEGION POST 328 (ARCHBALD)

Project Description: Remove and replace ceiling in the Legion.

Total Project Cost: $38,675

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: LACKAWANNA COUNTY CHIEFS OF POLICE ASSOCIATION

Project Description: Purchase SWAT digital radio equipment.

Total Project Cost: $26,573

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: ARCHBALD BOROUGH

Project Description: Purchase playground equipment for Maslar & Trooper Welsch Parks.

Total Project Cost: $11,200

Amount from CRP Program: $6,100

Applicant: ARCHBALD ATHLETIC & SPORTSMEN’S CLUB

Project Description: Renovations of existing restrooms, kitchen, and pavilion.

Total Project Cost: $118,200

Amount from CRP Program: $4,200

Applicant: UNITY COMMUNITY OUTREACH FOOD PANTRY

Project Description: Completion of restrooms inside food pantry warehouse.

Total Project Cost: $68,971

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: FRIENDSHIP HOUSE

Project Description: Purchase and replace three rooftop air conditioning units.

Total Project Cost: $49,995

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: BLACK DIAMOND HOSE CO. #2

Project Description: Purchase an emergency generator to provide safe shelter for emergencies.

Total Project Cost: $9,800

Amount from CRP Program: $9,800

Applicant: JESSUP HOSE CO. #1

Project Description: Building and grounds beautification project, including sidewalk and curb replacement and interior ceiling tile replacement.

Total Project Cost: $19,350

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: ABINGTON AREA JOINT RECREATION BOARD

Project Description: Install lighting at the girls’ softball field at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

Total Project Cost: $50,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: JOHN J. MICHAELS VFW POST 5207

Project Description: Improvements to building including new carpeting and new floor, new lighting and parking lot resealing.

Total Project Cost: $35,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: NORTH SCRANTON VIKINGS

Project Description: Purchase and install new scoreboard, replace roof, and possible parking lot paving.

Total Project Cost: $25,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: THE GREENHOUSE PROJECT AT NAY AUG PARK

Project Description: Renovations to the community greenhouse at Nay Aug Park to install an ADA-compliant door to allow handicapped visitors and participants access to the outdoor garden.

Total Project Cost: $25,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: WEST SCRANTON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Project Description: Roof replacement at the community center.

Total Project Cost: $25,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: QUEEN CITY HOSE CO. (OLYPHANT)

Project Description: Upgrade the self-contained breathing apparatus face pieces with Scott Sight in-mask thermal imagers.

Total Project Cost: $10,194

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: OLYPHANT BOROUGH

Project Description: Purchase and install a granite base for the Freedom Fighter statue, which has previously been awarded a $5,000 Community Re-Invest grant.

Total Project Cost: $18,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: OLYPHANT BOROUGH

Project Description: Excavate, backfill and landscape the area around the Freedom Fighter statue, which has previously been awarded a $5,000 Community Re-Invest grant.

Total Project Cost: $18,000

Amount from CRP Program: $5,000

Applicant: EUREKA HOSE CO. (OLYPHANT)

Project Description: Expansion and renovation of the kitchen facilities, including plumbing, electrical and carpentry.

Total Project Cost: $17,250

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Applicant: THEODORE WINT VFW POST 25

Project Description: Outdoor renovations, including a new flag pole and upgrades to the pavilion used for community events.

Total Project Cost: $20,000

Amount from CRP Program: $10,000

Projects will continue to be reviewed and funded throughout 2019. Boroughs, municipalities, townships and nonprofit entities are encouraged to submit applications for projects that are “ready to start” so that the Community Re-Invest Program can help to successfully complete and reimburse them.