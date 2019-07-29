MILFORD, Pa. – Take an educational walk in Penn’s Woods and learn about Pennsylvania’s nation-leading hardwoods industry through the new Pennsylvania Wood Mobile, one of the many free exhibits at the 15TH Annual Festival of Wood, Grey Towers, Milford, PA, on Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4.

An outreach tool of the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council, the Wood Mobile educates the public about Pennsylvania’s forests and sustainable forest management – securing the wood products we need today while protecting the trees of tomorrow. The mobile exhibit uses interactive activities and displays to promote the responsible use of forest resources and an understanding of the forest industry to the public.

Responsible use of forest resources is the message carried throughout the activities of the Festival of Wood, including children’s activities, educational exhibits, and portable sawmill, chain saw carving and tree pruning demonstrations. The Pocono Arts Council hosts a wood craft sale and demonstration event, with unique items ranging from holiday ornaments to cutting boards to furniture and lawn accessories.

The family friendly event offers free entry to the grounds, free parking and free shuttle service from the parking lots. A nominal $5 fee is charged for entry to the tour the historic mansion.

Grey Towers in Milford, PA, is perhaps the most iconic place for the Wood Mobile to park for the weekend. The ancestral family home of Gifford Pinchot, who introduced scientific forestry to America and founded the USDA Forest Service, Grey Towers stands today as a natural resource leadership and education Center. Pinchot also served as Pennsylvania Forestry Commissioner and Governor of Pennsylvania for two terms.

Within the 34-foot long Wood Mobile are numerous panels showing the history and industry surrounding Pennsylvania’s forests; interactive exhibits on leaf and wood identification and touch screens providing information about threats to the forest from invasive insects and plants; videos that show the transformation of a log from the forest to the furniture in your home and the popular guessing game where visitors can test their hardwood knowledge by guessing which of 60+ items does not contain wood.

For more information about the Festival of Wood, visit www.fs.usda.gov/greytowers for a schedule and downloadable program for the weekend. Or call 570-296-9630 or email info@greytowers.org.