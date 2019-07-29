Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

Short Term

- -County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

-Various Routes-Preston/Mt. Pleasant-Single Lane-Mowing-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 247-Creamton Dr.-Clinton/Mt. Pleasant-Single Lane-Mill and Fill-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM



SR 371-Cochechton Tpk-Lebanon-Road Closure-Pipe Replacement-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Manchester-Single Lane-Patching-7/31/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Manchester-Single Lane-Patching-8/2/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 3007-Nevil Rd.-Salem-Single Lane-Rock Protect-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 3024-Tannery Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3026-Tut Hill Rd-S. Canaan-Single Lane-Chipping-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3027-Calwalder Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3028-Owego-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 3029-Melody Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/29/2019-8/2/2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4007-Upper Woods Rd-Lebanon-Single Lane-Patching-7/29/2019-7/30/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

Long Term

SR 652 Slide Damascus, Wayne County: A lane restriction will be put in place starting the week of July 29.