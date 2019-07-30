SCRANTON, Pa. – A name synonymous with excellence in oncology now has a home on two Geisinger hospital campuses in northeast Pennsylvania.

Since 1992, the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre has provided high-quality care to patients. The center has grown to offer advanced, comprehensive and state-of-the-art services, and Geisinger leadership announced recently that the Henry Cancer Center name has been shared with the cancer clinic at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Frank M. and Dorothea Henry made a philanthropic gift 27 years ago to open the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. This donation, an extension of their involvement with the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, continued their family commitment to cancer research and treatment.

At the flagship center, patients have access to a variety of cancer specialists, including psychologists, social workers and nurse navigators, under one roof. The goal is to regionalize that well-rounded program by cultivating the same strengths in Scranton.

“We are delighted with the involvement of the Henry/Marquart family. We’re also grateful for the generous support of ESSA Bank, Springhill Foundation and the Robert Y. Moffatt Charitable Trust and are pleased to announce the renaming of our cancer clinic at Geisinger Community Medical Center,” Geisinger Cancer Institute Chair Rajiv Panikkar, M.D., said. Hematologists/oncologists, palliative medicine physicians and surgical oncologists see our patients in Scranton, and we are developing programs and bringing more services here to make the highest-quality cancer care even easier to find.”

Henry Cancer Center, GCMC, Scranton

Opened October 2016 $2.1 million, 6,500 square-foot expansion 7 exam rooms, 11 infusion bays, heated infusion seats and privacy screens for patient comfort Services include chemotherapy, blood transfusions, intravenous medication administration, therapeutic phlebotomy, hydrations and supportive therapies

Henry Cancer Center, GWV, Wilkes-Barre

Home to region’s largest team of fellowship-trained cancer specialists Latest care options including clinical trials and genetic testing Home to Geisinger’s Brain and Spinal Tumor Institute 24 chemotherapy and infusion chairs, 4 private treatment rooms, 19 exam rooms, on-site laboratory, procedure room, healing garden, social areas for patient camaraderie and support, plentiful natural light Services include intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT); bone marrow transplant pre-care and follow-up care; brain and nervous system; 3D conformal radiation therapy; high- and low-dose brachytherapy; partial breast irradiation; outpatient chemotherapy services and on-site access to inpatient services and testing for easy transfers to higher care; blood transfusions; infusions; infusion therapy; hematological procedures and malignancies (including leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease and multiple myeloma); medical oncology; stereotactic radiosurgery; IGRT; lymphedema management; dedicated CT simulator, CT and PET/CT imaging; on-site clinical trials; on-site cancer genetics counseling; orthopaedic oncology; patient care coordinator to manage patient access and coordinate treatment planning; physical therapists; nutrition specialists; counseling and support groups; radiation oncology; disease specific, weekly multidisciplinary clinics for breast, GI, lung and brain/spine

For more information on the Henry Cancer center, visit https://locations.geisinger.org/details.cfm?id=170. For more information on the Geisinger Cancer Institute, visit https://www.geisinger.org/patient-care/institutes/cancer-institute.