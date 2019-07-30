A bar in Moscow has been undergoing some upgrades to the interior recently, leading to a sleek new look at the bar. The Market St. Inn, located at 140 Market St., has been owned by the Tenore family for a little more than five years now, and it’s shaped up to be the kind of neighborhood bar where people feel welcome and like they’re among friends.

Paul Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Masonry and a regular patron at the Market St. Inn, moved into the north Pocono region not long ago. Mr. Murphy initially came into the establishment because he was looking for venues for his band, Seize Fire, to perform in. But what he found, instead, was a place where he instantly felt at home.

“I first walked in because of Seize Fire, my band. I kept coming back because the people here were friendly, like family,” said Mr. Murphy, whose band performs the kind of music that everyone loves, with covers of songs by diverse musicians ranging from Jethro Tull to Talking Heads to Johnny Cash.

Once established as a regular patron of the Market St. Inn and on friendly terms with owner Mike Tenore, Mr. Murphy began noticing some ways in which the interior of the bar could be improved. Mr. Tenore was open to suggestions from the man who had quickly become a friend in addition to a customer, and the two began to brainstorm some ideas.

The first and most noticeable improvement to the bar is the result of Mr. Murphy’s professional skills as a contractor. “We did a few renovations, I guess you could say, to the bar top. We took the old Formica off, down to the sub-wood. Then I coated it with a product called Top Cap from Kingdom Concrete Products. And we did it without closing the bar,” explained Mr. Murphy.

The surface of the bar was then covered with a concrete, stained to create the patterns and colors, then a two-part epoxy was applied on top, according to Mr. Murphy. The bar is now an eye-catching array of colors and patterns, showcasing what Mr. Murphy is capable of professionally. The surface feels very strong and solid, yet sleek to the touch, creating a more sophisticated appearance than the old bar top did. Embedded here and there in the bar are some small plaques memorializing longtime bar customers who had “their seat” at the bar before passing away.

In addition to the surface of the bar itself, the Inn’s two pool tables are being refurbished, a shuffleboard court is in the works, and the stage area is being upgraded to prove a s setting for more intimate entertainment, allowing musicians to be closer to patrons rather than down at the far end of the room as before.

“We plan to have more live entertainment in the coming months, and trying to make a few changes that I think are going to be improvements, but yet keep the bar the way it is, a place where people feel welcome. You can walk in here not knowing anyone, but by the time you leave, you’re family. That’s not going to change,” remarked Mr. Tenore.

Mr. Tenore is a believer in strong family ties, and he commemorates his grandmother Grace Tenore’s life each year with benefit to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease, which she suffered from. This year’s Annual Alzheimer’s Disease Benefit & Bike Run will take place on Saturday, August 3. Bike registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with kickstands up at noon. Registration is $15 for riders, with $10 for passengers.

“It’s an hour ride, but people are welcome to come and hang out here, play horseshoes, listen to the band, enjoy the food, even if they don’t want to go on the ride,” said Mr. Tenore. In addition to the ride, there will be live music and a cash bar starting at 2:00 p.m., with a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle being held during the event. For more information or to pre-register, call the Market St. Inn at (570) 848-2200.