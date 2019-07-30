SCRANTON — Lackawanna College has announced a partnership with Knoebels Amusement Resort for a scholarship program that will offer tuition assistance to its employees. The program will benefit full- and part-time students enrolled at Lackawanna’s main campus in Scranton, its five satellite centers and students who are pursuing an online degree.

“Knoebels is excited to launch this partnership with Lackawanna College,” said Jon Anderson, Knoebels Human Resources Director. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to support our team members as they invest in their futures.”

Employees who qualify for the Knoebels College Tuition Reimbursement program are eligible to receive the Lackawanna College Business Partner Scholarship. Eligible students must be enrolled in an associate or bachelor’s degree program at Lackawanna College’s main campus in Scranton, Pa., online or at any of the College’s five satellite centers in Hawley, Hazleton, New Milford, Sunbury or Towanda.

“We are thrilled and honored to establish this partnership with Knoebels,” said Lackawanna College Director of Admissions, Jeff Gregory. “Their long-standing reputation in this area speaks for itself. We look forward to making it possible for their employees to receive tuition assistance as they further their education at Lackawanna College.”

To qualify for the program, recipients must be actively employed by Knoebels for the full season, have a completed FAFSA and mustmaintain a 2.5 GPA. Scholarships will be awarded for fall and spring semesters only.

For more information or to apply, contact Jeff Gregory, Lackawanna College Director of Admissions, at (570) 961-7868 or gregoryj@lackawanna.edu.

For more information on Lackawanna College’s business partnerships, go to: https://www.lackawanna.edu/admissions/financial-aid/business-partners/.