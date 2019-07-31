An inmate was pronounced dead at USP Canaan Tuesday, July 30, according to a release issued by Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell.

The release states Ricardo Martinez, 76, was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. The primary cause of death is "...multiple traumatic injuries due to physical assault."

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

A release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice states Martinez was "...sentenced in the Southern District of California to life for Conspiracy to Conduct Enterprise Affairs through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity."

He had been in the custody of USP Canaan since October 2013.

More information will be released as it becomes available.