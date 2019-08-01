DYBERRY TWP. – The 157th edition of the Wayne County Fair takes place Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10. The fairgrounds are one mile north of Honesdale just off Route 191.

The fair encompasses all the best rides, one of a kind attractions, thrill shows, grand stand entertainment, games and food galore. The Wayne County Fair also boasts a huge midway with over 26 big-time and kiddie rides, games, and some of the best fair food. The midway is filled with agriculture events like horse, tractor, and truck pulls, kids pedal pulls, and even a pony pull, plus 4-H Club shows and competitions, and animals all over the north end.

The grandstand is always full with entertainment, too. Monster trucks, car thrill shows, harness racing, fireworks and the wildly popular demolition derby are all returning to the fair once again. There's a packed live entertainment schedule with free, daily grandstand shows that will have you dancing in the aisles. Mark your calendar for The Best of The Eagles, an Eagles tribute band on August 3rd and August 7th, Terry Lee Goffee, the world's greatest Johnny Cash experience.

The Wayne County Fair has brought back some entertainment favorites this year, like Dino Roar, the roaming T-Rex, The Black Cat Hell Drivers, Rosaire's Royal Racing Pigs, and Toodles the Clown. And, the fair is proud to be introducing some new excitement to their lineup with Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show featuring both Bengal and Siberian tigers, and Larry the Chain Saw Carver.

The J.B. Park Farm Museum, operated by the Wayne County Historical Society, has more exhibits this year, thanks to their new addition. The museum is behind the Small Stage and to the left of the the 4-H building.

Pay one price tickets of just $10 per person, includes admission includes parking, all the rides all day long, and most grandstand entertainment. Senior citizen days are just $5 per person on August 2nd and August 7th, for those 62 years old or over.

For more information about the 157th Wayne County Fair, premium books, and more, visit WayneCountyFair.com or call 570-253-2942.

Find Wayne County Fair on Facebook and follow @WayneCoFairPA on Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.waynecountyfair.com online to learn more about Pay One Price Admission and the 2019 entertainment schedule.

