PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Electronic recycling was so well received at the June 22nd Palmyra Township Cleanup Day, a fall cleanup day has been suggested, to benefit the residents of the township.

Administrator Jo-Ann Rose told the supervisors, July 16, that the spring cleanup day was “pretty successful” and said the refuse hauler, Charles Steuhl, was very accommodating and cost the township considerably less. Expenses to the township totaled $1971; $671 more than was budgeted. The cost was significantly less than before.

Household “junk” dropped off, other than for electronic recycling, filled two 30 yard containers, one holding 2.57 tons and the other, 3.04 tons.

This did not include the 30 yard container set aside for scrap metal. The small amount of money generated by the scrap metal is donated to a local food pantry.

“We might want too look into…,” Rose suggested “Maybe a fall e-cycling event, because it is a huge amount of stuff that comes in and people really, really appreciate a place to get rid of their stuff. People keep accumulating the stuff.”

Electronic items filled a 30 yard container.

Chairman Tom Simons noted that Steuhl has electronic recycling twice a year at Dingman and Delaware Township.

Meanwhile, Hawley Public Library is hosting an electronic recycling event, Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, Township Solicitor Anthony Waldron added.

The Library’s press release listed fees of $20 per car load or $45 per pickup truck load. There is a list of what items are acceptable and what are not. Proceeds from the recycling benefits Hawley Public Library. For further information, contact library at 570-226-4620.

Mathews also stated that the regular recycling container has not been emptied frequently enough. Rose said she contacted County Waste for a proposal to empty the cans. Supervisor Ken Coutts was pushing down the recycled items so that there would be some room for Saturday, when more people are at their township home.



Car on 6/507 triangle



There was discussion about PennDOT’s interest in having the local municipality take responsibility for more road-related items. For several years, the Township has been responsible for maintaining the traffic signal where the two state highways, Route 6 and 507 meet, near the Tafton Dike. Now the question came up who takes care of the delineator posts that caution motorists to avoid the concrete triangle right at the highway junction.

Rose said she was contacted that day by the PennDOT office in Milford. “Apparently the triangle out at Route 6 and 507 is in need of repair. The delineator posts are down, someone got four flat tires being on the triangle. And she said that is Palmyra’s responsibility.”

The supervisors, and Maintenance Foreman Brian Mathews, said the township has never dealt with the posts before.

“She was referring the person to us for reimbursement for his tires,” Rose said. “I said I understand that the delineator posts were down, I don’t know anything about who takes care of them for sure, but I said, ‘Why were they are on the median? Why were they on there?’.” Rose said the PennDOT employee replied, that was a very good question.

Rose stressed with her that they really need to establish who maintains what. Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt said there should be something in the agreement with PennDOT, concerning the traffic light.

Mathews pointed out that the township lacks enough people to work on Route 6. Ehrhardt said someone would have to be hired to come in and do it. Ehrhardt commented that he has always been surprised that the township would be given charge over the traffic light where two state roads meet.

The township crew recently has been maintaining the line-of-sight where a township road meets a state highway. Examples are where Gumbletown Road and Shiny Mountain Road join State Route 507. Mathews said that that the crew needs to be sure there is adequate line-of-sight for 250 feet. The state recently indicated that it the township’s responsibility.

Chairman Simons agreed that Mathews should ask for clarification at the next Pike County Road Task Force meeting, where PennDOT representatives meet with their municipal counterparts.

Palmyra Township Supervisors meet on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the offices on Buehler Lane, off of Gumbletown Road.





