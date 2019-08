SCRANTON — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a wrong way driver crash that occurred on I-81 Aug. 4 at approximately 12:54 a.m.

According to the release, issued by PSP Trooper Bryan S. Slavinski, six vehicles were involved.

"The wrong way driver, a 51 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Four persons were transported to local hospital for injuries."

A total of seven were injured.