The Painted Ponies 4-H club is comprised of 4-H members sharing a love of horses. The Painted Ponies kids enjoy learning about horses, sharing their knowledge and giving back to the community.

They club collects canned goods each meeting to donate to their local food pantry. This year club members collected 100 canned good items along with personal care items to be donated. Included is a picture of the Painted Ponies 4-H Horse Club and their donations.