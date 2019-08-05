HAWLEY - Detailed interpretative signs, seven telling aspects of the history of Hawley, Pa. as well two with nature/environmental themes, are being prepared this summer for the walking trail through the borough. This trail is a portion of a much larger, proposed trail system, reaching the from Lake Wallenpaupack to Honesdale.

HAWLEY - Detailed interpretative signs, seven telling aspects of the history of Hawley, Pa. as well two with nature/environmental themes, are being prepared this summer for the walking trail through the borough. This trail is a portion of a much larger, proposed trail system, reaching the from Lake Wallenpaupack to Honesdale.

Grant Genzlinger told the Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, July 30, that the Trail Committee volunteers plan to step up the signs in September. He provided the board with the proposed placement of the nine interpretative panel signs, and also indicated that 35 smaller directional signs will be put up, pointing walkers which way to go and stay on the trail.

Chairman P. J. Dougherty said he would meet with Genzlinger on site to consider the sign placements, prior to going before the full Borough Council, August 14.

One consideration that could affect placement of one of the interpretative panels is reconstruction of the tennis courts, expected to begin soon.

Each interpretative panel displays the logo of the Wayne Pike Trails Waterways Alliance, the larger organization bringing together various parties interested in forging the overall trail system as a cohesive, linked byway for hikers, from the local population to tourists seeking out healthy pathways to take in the natural beauty, rich heritage and small town charm that make up the region.

The Downtown Hawley Partnership is the instigator behind the 16-mile segment, further sectionalized in phases, that is meant to link existing trail at the lake, meandering through Hawley and reaching the towpath trail at the D&H Canal Park at Lock 31.

The proposed placement of the nine signs are as follows:

1. A nature panel with the information kiosk on the canal towpath segment behind The Settlers Inn. The panel describes the importance of the Lackawaxen River.

2. “Hawley’s Canal Basin” proposed where the bulletin board is located near the entrance to Bingham Park along Main.

3. “Hawley’s Shifting Town Center” at the corner of Hudson Street and Main Avenue in Bingham Park (across from The Settlers Inn).

4. A nature panel describing bald eagles, along Park Place by the river in Bingham Park.

5. “Hawley’s ‘Roller Coaster’” at the Stourbridge Line train loading platform (replacing the current, faded panel).

6. “Hawley’s Historic Downtown” at the corner of River Street and Main Avenue, on the property of AMSkier Insurance (which gestures Skier’s gazebo and garden).

7. “Manufacturing Glass” at the western end of the Riverside Park trail (off River Street).

8. “Hawley’s Floods” at the eastern end of the Riverside Park trail (off Church Street).

9. “Tanneries to Textiles” on the Pike County side of the Cromwelltown Bridge, the area of the base of the falls which powered several of Hawley’s early factories. (This sign is privately funded and wasn’t covered in the grant funding.)

In cooperation with the railroad owner, safety signs for hikers will be installed at the railroad crossings to replace ones that were marred.

He said that the sign at Cromwelltown will have to wait for the grant funding to come through, for the “Gorge Trail” section that crosses over the Brookfield Renewable Energy company land, linking with Brookfield’s trail near the dam. Brookfield Renewable has signed the easement lease that Downtown Hawley Partnership needed to extend through the power company’s land on the Pike County side of the falls.

Genzlinger said the committee expects to be able to put up these signs in one day. They hope to use existing posts to save money. The signs need to be finished and installed by the end of September before the grant funding runs out.

Those helping with the signs were Peter Becker, Richard Briden, Sue Currier, Grant Genzlinger and Molly Rodgers.

Genzlinger added that the canal towpath trail section behind The Settlers Inn should be completed by the end of August.

Although lacking a quorum that evening, Chairman P.J. Dougherty, Mike Dougherty and Joseph Faubel went ahead with hearing the presentations brought before the Park & Rec board.

Hawley Parks & Rec meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.





