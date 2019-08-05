Hawley/Lake Region festival set August 23-25

HAWLEY – Wally Lake Fest is now in its 10th year celebrating Lake Wallenpaupack and the surrounding lake region.

The event is planned August 23rd through the 25th.

Wally Lake Fest honors the “big lake’s” natural scenic beauty and all recreational from boating to biking and much more. Some of the outdoor adventures happen right on the lake or beach while others take place in downtown Hawley and other locations near the lake.

Whether riding bikes or sailboats, outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to three full days of all that Wally Lake Fest has to offer.

There will be the 8th Annual Ride for the Lake with a 41-mile motorcycle ride around the lake, stand-up paddle board and kayak demo, Wallypalooza with live music on a floating stage on the lake, sailboat rides, a sailboat regatta featuring the Paupack Sailing Club, a Boat, Watercraft and Outdoor Show, an open market fair, a Tour de Towpath Bike Ride and much more.

Free shuttle buses will run throughout the weekend making a variety of stops in order to make it possible for everyone to get the most out of their Wally Lake Fest experience. Park your car once and take the free shuttle around to many different activities.

Wally Lake Fest is hosted by the Downtown Hawley Partnership and presented by Lighthouse Harbor Marina, Silver Birches, Gresham’s Chop House and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Pick up a Wally Lake Fest brochure at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center and other area businesses. The brochure lists the complete schedule of events for the entire weekend. Additional details and daily updates are posted on the website WallyLakeFest.com as well as Facebook and Instagram @wallylakefest.