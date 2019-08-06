Joseph W. Farrell, Principal, Carbondale Area Junior-Senior High School, has announced that orientation for all seventh grade and transfer students entering school at the Carbondale Area Junior-Senior High School for the first time will be held at 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The orientation will last approximately one and one-half hours. All bus students will board their bus at the following locations:

Richmondale Playground 8:30 a.m. Wilson Creek 8:37 a.m. Monkey Run Park 8:40 a.m. Main Street/Morse Avenue 8:45 a.m. First National Bank, Simpson 8:48 a.m. Coalbrook Playground, 43rd St. 8:55 a.m.

Any students from the Crystal Lake area, desiring transportation, should contact Mrs. Kim Michalek, Transportation Coordinator, at 844-330-2273.