The annual Model Railroading Days family friendly event will be a highlight at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, 2019. Watch operating model trains in action and static displays from 11 groups including the Baltimore Area American Flyer Club, Lebanon Valley Rail, Lower Susquehanna Valley Modular Railroad, Model Train Scales & Gauge, Northeast Corridor Historical Society and the North Penn S-Gaugers. Also, the Strasburg Model Railroaders, Train Collectors Association Atlantic Division, Train Collectors Association Keystone Division, World’s Largest Lionel 0-72 Layout and Yesterday Once More American Flyer Train Display. Jeff Frost, author of The Backyard Railroader, will give a presentation on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a book signing. Drawing on his extensive experience and research, Frost’s book covers the materials, tools, skills and technical information you need to get started on, or improve, a design for building and operating a miniature steam locomotive in your own backyard. Frost’s book The Backyard Railroader is available for purchase in the Whistle Stop Shop museum store. Make a tree! Learn how, and keep it or plant on one of the Museum’s model train layouts. Tree making will take place on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Experience the Pennsylvania Middle Division HO scale operating layout in the second floor gallery and the Pennsylvania Landscapes HO scale operating layout in Stewart Junction. Both layouts are crafted and maintained primarily by Museum volunteers. Stewart Junction railway education center also features hands-on model trains from the G scale High Iron Challenge to LEGOs. Model Railroading Days is included in the regular Museum admission. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is home to a world-class collection of about 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a working restoration shop, an immersive education center, a vast library and archives, special events and exhibits and a Museum store. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History®, with the active support of the nonprofit Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. Visit www.rrmuseumpa.org or call (717) 687-8628.