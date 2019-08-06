Post Office to issue special historical postmark

HONESDALE — On August 8th, 1829, the Stourbridge Lion made its inaugural run in Honesdale, Pa., thus giving the community the nickname of The Birthplace of the American Railroad. Forty years later the "gold spike" was driven into a railroad tie in Utah thus connecting the East coast and the West coast by rail.

The United States Postal Service has created a stamp to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad and Historic Honesdale LLC has created a postcard to commemorate the Lion's 190th anniversary. The USPS will provide a special pictorial postmark that will be issued here on Thursday August 8th at a temporary postal location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wayne County Visitors Center.

The postmark design was created by local Honesdale artist, Jerry DeCrotie.

A ceremony at noon will feature "The Stourbridge Lion,” a local barbershop quartet performing "The Star Spangled Banner" and tales from local historians. This will be followed by a special train excursion offered at a special price for adults and free for children 12 and under.

The Wayne County Historical Society Museum will offer free admission during an Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 810 Main Street.

Many local businesses will have special offers in honor of the occasion.

The Stourbridge Lion was built in England, purchased by the Delaware & Hudson (D&H) Canal Company. The D&H brought the locomotive to Honesdale on a canal boat to test in on the tracks, with the aim to use steam power on the railroad bringing coal to the newly built canal which started in Honesdale. This was the first use of a steam locomotive for commercial purposes in the Western Hemisphere.