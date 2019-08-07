The Wayne Highlands Middle School will hold a “New Student Orientation”, for all incoming sixth graders and any student new to WHMS, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. We ask that each student attend with a parent or guardian, however, due to space limitations we also ask that siblings and additional relatives do not attend. Please call WHMS at 253-5900 to RSVP.

Curriculum Night will be held at the Wayne Highlands Middle School, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The faculty will be in their classrooms to explain their academic area, homework, textbooks, and activities, and to answer questions about the middle school.