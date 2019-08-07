On Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00 join us at The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night! Bring your own game from home to share and teach. We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games and brain games. All ages are welcome to come join in the fun.

Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game night's will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

Donations are greatly appreciated. The Cooperage is operated by the The Cooperage Project, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that seeks to build community through Performance Events, Learning Opportunities, Markets, and Good Times | Good Works. For more information visitwww.thecooperageproject.orgor call 570.253.2020.





