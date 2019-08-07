A North Carolina dad is going to extreme measures to find a new job after being laid off.
Michael Bridges, 28, lost his job in June after a corporate downsizing, according to Charlotte TV station WJZY. Since then, he's been pounding the pavement, including standing on the side of a busy road holding a sign that said, "Laid off! Need a job. Take a resume. BA and MBA."
"I have two kids and I don’t want to lose my house to foreclosure," Bridges told WJZY.
Several people stopped to grab a resume, WJZY says, while others helped spread the word by sharing photos of Bridges on social media.
“There was a garbage man that drove by," he said. "I’m not too good to take that job. I just need a job. Dedicated, come to work on time, clean background. I just need a job. I’m not too picky.”
If you know of a job in the Charlotte area that might be a good fit for Bridges, email him at michaelbridges2009@gmail.com.
“I’m not asking for a handout.
I’m not asking for money. I’m asking for an opportunity.”
Anyone hiring?#Charlottepic.twitter.com/C1X7aenCjQ