Mr. & Mrs. Donald J. Mosley, Chapman Lake, recently observed 50 years of married life. The Reverend Thomas Mc Cann performed the ceremony in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Carbondale, PA on June 21, 1969. Fast forward to 2019....the couple along with their son Donald Thomas Mosley, their daughter Lee Jane (Mosley) Keller with her husband Eric and grandchildren Alan Joseph(A.J.) and Ehren Nicholas Keller, and several relatives enjoyed a breakfast gathering at one of their favorite stops, Waynes Family Restaurant.

The couple (with their family) followed breakfast with a week in Florida with Universal Studios at the center of their trip and a side visit to the outskirts of Davenport to visit the winter retreat of in-laws Michael and Frances Salitsky. Judy and Don hope that the next 50 will not be as tumultuous as the first 50!