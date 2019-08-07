The Scranton Plan will host its annual Summer Festival today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Country Club of Scranton.

Event attendees, consisting of site selection consultants, real estate professionals and corporate executives, will have an opportunity to network and experience first-hand the quality of life and business opportunities available in Lackawanna County. The program begins with golf at 9 a.m., followed by networking and dinner, beginning at 3 p.m.

For more information about Summer Festival or The Scranton Plan, contact Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce at aluyster@scrantonchamber.com. For Wednesday, August 7 only, please contact Stephanie Longo, director of marketing and communications, at slongo@scrantonchamber.com.