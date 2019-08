Dunmore – From Monday, August 12 thru the morning of Wednesday, August 14 the Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton will be closed overnight so the contractor can complete the final paving on the approaches to the bridge.

The closure will be from 7 PM until 6 AM with a detour posted. Ambulances that are inbound to the hospital will be permitted across the bridge during the paving, however all other motorists will need to follow posted detour.