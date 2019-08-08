HONESDALE—Aqua Pennsylvania and the Central Wayne Regional Authority (CWRA) have teamed up to replace a series of old sewer mains and other infrastructure in Honesdale Borough.

Some of the completed work, which began in July, was reviewed Friday by state and local reps, Aqua PA President Marc Lucca and Area Manager Steve Clark, and CWRA President Jerry Theobald.

According to an Aqua PA press release, the work includes replacing 3,890 feet of 8-inch cast iron water main with new 12-inch ductile iron along Grandview Avenue between the Fourth Street Bridge and Tryon Street.

Other work along that location includes installation of new service lines and the replacement of a fire hydrant.

In total, Aqua PA states the project cost to be $1.2 million.

The CWRA will also replace a sewer main in the area as part of their revitalization of infrastructure under Honesdale, Texas Township and White Mills, explained Theobald in a later interview.

He noted some of the sewers to be addressed are the original lines built in the 1950s and 60s.

CWRA's project will cost just under $1 million and is expected to last at least 50 years, said Theobald.

Working together, CWRA and Aqua PA will share the cost of road repairs which result from their construction efforts.

“Ultimately, the big cost on any of our projects is restoration,” said Theobald. “Anytime you can share those utility costs is beneficial.

He noted the two organizations are planning to share costs on upcoming Cliff Street projects as well.

According to a press release, the American Society of Civil Engineers 2018 Infrastructure Report Card graded Pennsylvania's water systems a D.

Drawing from this report, Lucca stated in a press release, “The report card referenced a 2018 nationwide study that found that water main breaks have increased by 27 percent since 2012. The study also found that breaks on cast iron pipe, which make up the majority of Pennsylvania’s water mains, had increased by 43 percent during the same period.”

Clark added in the release, “By year-end, Aqua plans to have replaced approximately 1.3 miles of old and deteriorated pipe dating back to the early 1900s with new ductile iron pipe, which has become the material of choice for water mains in areas with similar geography and climate.

“Ductile iron is not only strong, but has a cement mortar lining that prohibits the build-up of iron deposits inside the main. This enables the new main to retain its original capacity throughout its useful life.”

Throughout 2019, Aqua PA plans to spend $8 million on capital programs for its Honesdale Division, which provides water for over 25,000 in Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike and Wayne Counties.

The company as a whole serves around 1.4 million people in 32 of Pennsylvania's 64 counties.

More information about Aqua PA is available from their website (AquaAmerica.com), or on Facebook (My Aqua America) and Twitter (@MyAquaAmerica).

More information about the Central Wayne Regional Authority is available from their website (centralwayne.org) or by calling 570-647-0275.

—Information from a release was used in this story.