HAWLEY - Jazz musician Nick Niles is set to tell his story at the Hawley Public Library, Thursday, August 22nd at 5:30 p.m., as part of the Library’s Unique Pathways series.

“One of the things we love about our Unique Pathways program is the fact that our speakers don't see anything unusual in the startling facts and quirky stories that are part of the path they have chosen, but our audiences are often amazed and definitely entertained,” said the Library press release, issued by Director Deborah Corcoran. “Nick Niles is no exception.”

Nick was born in Carbondale and was delivered by his grandfather. He married Margaretta (Maggie) Goodbody who as it happens was delivered by his father! But that's not the focus of this story. After two years at Cornell and two years at Columbia and after graduating from Fordham with his MBA and after serving as a Lieutenant in the US Army, Nick started work at LIFE magazine. In 1972 he was part of the team that launched Money Magazine and continued work on a number of magazines that are household names before retiring from the magazine business in 1998.

After retirement Nick started a joint venture with Lindblad Expeditions called "Expedition Golf" which combined playing golf with touring in Scotland, Ireland, France, Spain and Canada. He was also active on several non-profit boards including The League for the Hard of Hearing (now known as the Center for Communications and Hearing). He has a personal reason for his commitment to this organization.

And through it all, Nick has had a life-long passion for the piano. He started playing when he was 5 years old. He never studied it; he is self-taught and his passion has taken him to many locations across the country and around the world and has given him the opportunity to cross paths with icons of the music industry.

Now a resident of Blooming Grove, you can hear him play during the summer season at the Settler's Inn Jazz on the Deck series.

The Hawley Public Library is located at 103 Main Avenue, across from the post office.





