BARRYVILLE – The Upper Delaware Council’s (UDC) 31st Annual Family Raft Trip on August 4th welcomed 91 individuals to enjoy a scenic paddle on the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

Rafters launched from Kittatinny Canoes’ Luke’s Landing base in Barryville, NY and proceeded on a seven-mile route under sunny skies to the Pond Eddy, NY Base.

The turnout included 76 adults and 15 teenagers & children to take advantage of the host livery’s discounted rates and the trip coordination provided by the UDC.

Originally the raft trip was planned to start at the Ten Mile River Access south of Narrowsburg and float down to Luke’s Landing, but Kittatinny Canoes which provided the equipment and shuttle transportation recommended the alternative itinerary due to lower river levels to provide for a better boating experience.

The UDC organizes the public event on the first Sunday of August each year with the goal of promoting awareness and stewardship of the river through direct contact with the recreational resource.

For more information on the UDC and its activities, please stop by the office at 211 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, NY, call (845) 252-3022, or visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org.



