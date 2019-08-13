HAWLEY - National Night Out, a tradition hosted by Hawley Borough Police for over 20 years, was held in Bingham Park, August 6.

Storm clouds swirled but the event was able to continue, with a free community barbecue, live music, a dunk tank and numerous games and information provide by agencies, such as scout groups, the PA National Guard, Victims Intervention Program, Children & Youth and many more.

Lake Region IGA and Eastern Propane donated the food and cooking gas, respectively, and the Men’s group from the Blooming Grove Baptist Church helped Borough Council members at the barbecue. Manfred, the Sheriff’s Department new K-9, was a hit.