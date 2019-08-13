MILFORD - Engage with outdoor enthusiasts at in-store wildlife event Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 475 Route 6 and 209, Milford.

MILFORD - Engage with outdoor enthusiasts at in-store wildlife event Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 475 Route 6 and 209, Milford.

Hunting season is here, and Tractor Supply Company is inviting all of its Milford deer and wildlife enthusiasts to stop by for its upcoming Deer and Wildlife event.

Activities related to deer and wildlife are planned.

”At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many, means an emphasis on hunting," said Marshall Conklin, manager of the Milford Tractor Supply store. "This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety."

For more information, please contact the Milford Tractor Supply at 570-296-6719.

All of the items needed for hunting season, including targets, decoys, tree stands, apparel and footwear, knives, and more can be found at your local Tractor Supply store. For an expanded selection of products, visit: TractorSupply.com.