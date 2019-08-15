LORDS VALLEY - In May 2019, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Vice Unit initiated an investigation into the Amystika Spa, located at 658 Route 739, Blooming Grove Township, Pike County. During the investigation, Troopers identified several individuals working at the spa whom agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

The owner of the spa was identified as Lori Possinger and her manager was identified as Patrice Clinton who also both engaged in sexual activity as a business, according to State Police. Rachel Moore and Leslie Garrera were also workers at the spa and engaged in sexual activity as a business, the State Police said. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the Spa by the Vice Unit, Pennsylvania State Police - Blooming Grove, and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office on June 18, 2019. During the execution of the search warrant at the Spa, Troopers initiated an undercover operation in order to identify those who would engage in the illegal patronization of prostitutes and several males were charged when they patronized female undercover Troopers in exchange for sex acts.

The males charged during the search warrant were Glenn Khoury, Jason Edson, John Bowker, and Randy Maiella. Andrew Ford and Justin Alunni were also charged with patronizing prostitutes under other circumstances. The investigation further revealed that both Lori Possinger and Patrice Clinton assisted with deactivating several Twitter accounts associated with the spa and removed physical evidence from inside the Spa during this investigation. Charges filed at District Court 60-3-02 in Hawley, PA.

• Lori Robyn Possinger, 47 years old from Stroudsburg, PA charged with promoting prostitution (felony), conspiracy to promote prostitution (felony), prostitution (misdemeanor), and tampering with physical evidence (misdemeanor). Possinger was arraigned and posted the set $10,000 bail.

• Patrice Clinton, 36 years old from Lake Ariel, PA charged with promoting prostitution (felony), conspiracy to promote prostitution (felony), prostitute (misdemeanor), and tampering with physical evidence (misdemeanor). An arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton.

• Rachel Moore, 34 years old from Saylorsburg, PA charged with prostitution (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Leslie Garrera (not pictured), 29 years old from Hawley, PA charged with prostitution (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Glenn Khoury, 57 years old from Covington Twp, PA charged with patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Jason Edson, 41 years old from Mahwah, NJ patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• John Bowker, 75 years old from Newton, NJ patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor) and indecent assault (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Randy Maiella, 57 years old from Ledgedale, NJ patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Andrew Ford, 27 years old from Jermyn, PA patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor). Summons issued.

• Justin Alunni (not pictured), 33 years old from Eynon, PA patronizing a prostitute (misdemeanor). Summons issued.