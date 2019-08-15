PITTSTON, Pa. –For the ninth year in a row, the Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series will be broadcast live on Northeastern Pennsylvania’s and the Central Susquehanna Valley’s PBS Station, VIA Public Media and be shared with stations across the United States. The game will air live from Volunteer Stadium at the Little League®International Complex in South Williamsport, Pa., on Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m.

Each summer during Championship Saturday of the Little League Baseball® World Series, two local Little League Challenger Division® programs are given the unique opportunity to play in a once-in-a-lifetime game on Volunteer Stadium in the Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game. Featured in this year’s game will be Massachusetts District 12 Challenger Little League and Peterborough (Ontario) Challenger Baseball League.

“VIA Public Media has been a proud partner with Little League on the Challenger Game for the past 8 years. This is one of the most heart-warming productions we do each year and we are excited to share the stories of the teams from Massachusetts and Ontario with the rest of the country. It’s really the players that make the game so special.” Said Tom Currá, President and CEO of VIA Public Media.

The 2019 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game showcases the opportunities that the Little League Challenger Division provides to more than 30,000 children with physical and intellectual challenges at more than 900 leagues worldwide.

About the Little League Challenger Division® Exhibition Game

The Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game has been a part of the Little League Baseball World Series schedule since 2001. Little League® International supports the participating leagues with a $15,000 grant to help offset the costs for the teams to participate in the Exhibition Game.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League®Baseball and Softball is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with nearly 2.4 million players and one million adult volunteers in every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. During its nearly 80 years of existence, Little League has seen more than 40 million honored graduates, including public officials, professional athletes, award-winning artists, and a variety of other influential members of society. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers®display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League on Facebook (facebook.com/LittleLeague), Twitter (twitter.com/LittleLeague), and Instagram (Instagram.com/LittleLeague).

ABOUT VIA Public Media

VIA Public Media educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.Learn more, wvia.org.