HONESDALE, PA – PennFuture will be hosting an event of family fun and learning at The Cooperage Project in Honesdale on August 16, 2019. Attendees with have the chance to hear from climate experts, sign climate action advocacy postcards, and taste test delicious local ice cream!

Speakers for the evening will include PennFuture’s President and CEO, Jacquelyn Bonomo, Jack Barnett from the Clean Energy Co-op, Barbara Leo and Kathy Dodge from Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Chapter, and MaryAnne Carletta, a retired environmental science professor from Georgetown College.

Are you curious about how climate change affects the songbirds at your backyard feeder? Have you ever wondered whether climate change impacts with regional farming yields or tourism?

Are you thinking about investing in solar or renewable energy on your property? Learn about these topics and more while enjoying locally produced ice cream! Community leaders, climate experts, and energy specialists will discuss how we can address climate change impacts, both globally and locally.

When: Friday, August 16, 2019, 5–7pm Where: The Cooperage Project

1030 Main Street Honesdale, PA 18431

This event is free and open to the public. Free local ice cream will be provided from Creamworks Creamery in Waymart, PA.

To RSVP, please visit PennFuture’s website www.pennfuture.org.