ELEMENTARY ROUTE DESCRIPTION 2019-2020

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus #11 – Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time – 7:50 a.m., North Pocono Intermediate.

Start on Rt. 307 just before VFW, Right onto 502 - All stops both sides between Laurel Rd and Swartz Valley Rd. Continue on Rt 502 - All stops on right. Right on Beech Rd - All stops on Beech Rd to Rt 690W. Left on Rt 690W to end of road. Left on Rt 502E – All stops on right. Right onto Ash Gap Rd, All stops.

Turnaround, Right on Rt 502- All stops on right.Left on Swartz Valley Rd - All stops both sides. Continue to end of road - Left on June Dr. Left on Green Briar – All stops both sides to Harriett Dr. Continue to end of Green Briar Dr. Turn around – back out Green Briar – All stops both side to Harriett Dr. Left on Harriett – All stops both sides. Right on June Dr – All stops both sides. Left on Swartz Valley Rd. Right on Rt. 690E. Straight at the corner of 690 and Rt 307. Right on Union Mill Rd – All stops both sides. Left on Van Brunt St - All stops on Van Brunt. Proceed to North Pocono Intermediate/Moscow Elementary.

• Bus # 36 – Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:38 a.m., North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at Rt 507 and Mountside Dr, N 4th St. All stops on Fox Farm Rd. Turn around - Big Bass Recycling Center. Left on Sunnyside Dr. All stops. Turn around – Left on Fox Farm Rd. Left on Rt 507N All stops on right. Right on Tobyhanna Rd, All stops to Westwood Dr. Turn around, left on Rt. 507 S. Left on 2nd St. Right on Cross St. Right on 3rd St – All stops on Second, Cross and Third. Left on Rt 507 S (Main St). All stops to end of Rt 507 S. Right on Rt 435 N. Proceed on Rt 435 N to Rt 307 N – No Stops. Right on Rt 690. Stops at Rt 690 and Brook Lane and NP Bagel Shop and proceed to Moscow Elementary/North Pocono Intermediate.

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus #17 – Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:45 a.m., North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at Intersection of Rt 307 & Rt 502W. All stops Rt 502W (door side) to Yostville Rd. Left on Yostville Rd. All stops both sides. Left onto Old Schoolhouse Rd. Turn around at Legg’s Rd. and go back out Old Schoolhouse Rd. All stops to intersection of Dorantown Rd. Left on Dorantown Rd. (Yostville becomes Dorantown) – All pickups on Dorantown to Rt 307. Left onto Rt 307N.

Right onto Rt. 502E – All stops (door side) eastbound on Rt 502 (Daleville Hwy) to Rt 435 - Turn right onto Rt 435 (no stops) turn right onto Dorantown Rd. (no stops) to turn around at United Methodist Church back to Rt. 435. Left onto Rt 502 – all stops door side on Rt 502 to Rt 307. Right onto Rt 307N – all stops northbound (door side) to Rt 690. Turn right onto Rt 690E, turn around at MEC. Left on RT 690E all stops on Rt 690 continue to NP Library, turn around – all stops on Rt 690 from 380 ramps to MEC.

Proceed to Moscow Elementary/North Pocono Intermediate.

ROARING BROOK / ELMHURST AREA

• Bus #34 – Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate

Start off Rt 307 on O’Hara Rd towards Rt 690 - All stops both sides to end.

Left on Rt 690E. Left on Maple Lake Rd - All stops both sides to end. Left on Rt 307N - No stops. Right onto Blue Shutters Rd – All stops both sides to Velview. Right on Velview - All stops. Left on Wilcrest – All stops. Left on Wilson – All stops. Left on Blue Shutters, right on Jonslea Lane – All stops. Left on Brook Dr. to Circle Dr. Right on Circle – All stops, turn around back out Circle Dr – All stops. Left on Blue Shutters Rd. Blue Shutters Rd. to Olwen Heights. Right on Beechwood Dr. to Sunset. Left on Sunset to Shady – stops at corners of Sunset and Beechwood, Relda and Shady. Left on Shady – All stops. Back to Blue Shutters. Right on Blue Shutters - All stops, to right on Gardner Rd - all stops. Left on Rt 690. Proceed to Moscow Elementary/North Pocono Intermediate.

MOSCOW / MADISONVILLE / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus #5 - Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time - 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at 690 E and Bird Road, all stops to Reservoir Road. Continue on 690 E to Henry Drinker. Left on Henry Drinker Road – All stops, then right on Quicktown Road. Take a left onto 690 E to county line, turnaround. Continue on 690 W with all stops until Ives Park.Continue on 690W to Henry Drinker Road. Right onto Henry Drinker Road. Left on Quicktown Road – All stops. Left on Aberdeen Road - all stops to Reservoir Road. Right onto Reservoir Road – All stops. Right on Motichka Road, continue to intersection of Motichka Road and Aberdeen Road.

Right on Aberdeen Road.

Cross Reservoir Rd. All stops on Aberdeen to Aberdeen /Willow. Proceed to Church Street. All stops through 800 block of Church Street. Proceed to Moscow Elementary/ North Pocono Intermediate.

Bus #12 - Rohrer Bus, Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time - 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate

Start on Beck’s Crossing West at Shred-All from Route 690E – All stops to Bear Brook Rd. Left on Bloomington Road – All stops. Left on Wallick Lane to dead end turnaround, back out Wallick Lane – All stops.

Left onto Bloomington Road to Howe Road, right on Howe Road – All stops - to turnaround at the Howe Farm driveway.

Back out Howe Road.

Right onto Bloomington Road to Major Road. Left onto Major Road to Nashotka Road – All stops. Left on Quicktown Road – All stops.

Turn around at 4161 Quicktown in dirt driveway on right. Back down Quicktown Road to Hornbaker Cemetery Road to Haas Pond Road - All stops. Right on Haas Pond Road to Route 690. Left on Route 690W, Left on Lincoln Street - stop at NP Pre-school – No more stops; proceed to Moscow Elementary Center first, then onto North Pocono Intermediate.

JEFFERSON AREA

• Bus #8 - Rohrer Bus, Jefferson Elementary Center.

Starting Time- 7:45 a.m.

Start on Rt 348 at DeLeo’s – stops on right.

Right on Cortez Rd. - Turn around at Firehouse. Left on Rt 348 – All stops on right.

Left on Hitchcock Rd.

Right on Stevens Rd. – All stops. Left on Lake Spangenberg Rd. – All stops.

Right on Cortez Rd. Right on Hitchcock Rd. – All stops.

Crossover Lake Spangenberg. Left on Rt 348; Left on Old Mill Rd. Left into Stonefield Estates - All stops.Turnaround at Cul-de-sac.Right on Old Mill Rd.

Right on Rt 348 – All stops on right.Turn around at DeLeo’s Garage.Right on Rt 348.Right on Pumphouse Rd – All stops. Right on Rt 590. Right on Wimmers Rd. - All stops. Left on Rt 348 – All stops to Lions Club Rd. Right on Lions Rd to Jefferson Elementary Center.

• Bus #29 – Rohrer Bus, Jefferson Elementary Center

Starting Time – 7:45 a.m.

Start on Cortez Rd at the Split in the road go left onto Living Water Rd. (All Stops)

At the Stop Sign go straight onto Archbald Mt. Rd. At the next stop sign go straight across to Mountain Rd. (All Stops) At the Y in the road stay left onto Moosic Gap Rd. (All Stops). Turn around back to Mountain Rd. to Archbald Mt. Rd. Turn left to Cortez Rd (All Stops). Turn left onto Cortez Rd. Left on Zeiler Lane - All stops.

Turn around back to Cortez Rd. Right on Cortez Rd. Left on Maplewood Rd (All Stops) to White Birch trailer park the county line. Turn around back on Maplewood Rd. Right on Sowyer Rd. Left on Rosengrant Rd. (All stops). Left on Cortez Rd. (All Stops) back to Mt. Cobb Highway. Turn right at the stop sign (All Stops) to Lions Rd. Proceed to Jefferson School.

• Bus #4 - Rohrer Bus, North Pocono Intermediate

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m.

Start on Rt 348 E. Left onto Old Mill Rd. Left into Stonefield Estates, pick up at Birchwood Lane. Turn around- right onto Old Mill Rd to Rt 348 W. Right onto Hitchcock Rd, all stops. Right onto Stevens Rd., all stops. Left onto Lake Spangenburg Rd, all stops to intersection of Cortez Rd. Right onto Cortez Rd, all stops. Right onto Hitchcock Rd, all stops. Right on Rt 348 W all stops on right side. Turn around- Rt 348 E – all stops right side. Right on Pump House Rd – all stops to Rt 590. Left onto Rt 590, right onto Aberdeen Rd to North Pocono Intermediate.

ª Bus #6 - Rohrer Bus, North Pocono Intermediate

Starting Time - 7:40 a.m.

Start at Cortez Rd, take to Archbald Mtn. Turn left - Continue to Mountain Rd. Turn right. At stop sign, turn right. Follow to Cortez Rd. Turn right – Continue to Benjamin Rd. Turn left. Make right on Collins Rd. – Continue to Maplewood Rd., Turn right. Left on Cortez Rd. – follow to Rt 348 – Turn right.

Proceed to North Pocono Intermediate.

• Bus #30 - Rohrer Bus, North Pocono Intermediate

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m.

Start at Meadowlark – all stops on loop around.

At stop sign, make left to Aberdeen Rd. – All stops between Quicktown Rd. and Rt 590 to left on Equity Drive – turn around Right on Rt 590. Left on Wimmers Rd – All stops. Left on 348 – All stops. Right on Windsor Way – All stops. Right on Rt 348. Left on 435. Right on Church to North Pocono Intermediate.

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus #19 - Stouts Bussing, Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time – 7:35 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start top half of Pine Grove Rd (all pickups). Right on Bear Lake Rd, to turnaround. Pick up at Thornhurst CCE 3rd Entrance and 4th Entrance (Country Club Dr). Proceed down Bear Lake (all pickups) to River Rd. Left on River Rd (all pickups) to bottom half Pine Grove Rd. Left on Pine Grove Rd to Kimberly Lane. Turn around to Clifton Beach Rd (all pickups) to Rt 435, to North Pocono Intermediate/Moscow Elementary.

• Bus #26 - Stouts Bussing, Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:50 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start on Rt 435 intersection of Rt 435 and Phillips Road, (all pickups) to Rt 507. Left on Rt 507 to Phillips Rd. Left on Phillips Rd (all pickups) to Rt 435.

Left on Rt 435 to Rt 507 (turn around at Burger King) to Rt 435 (all pickups) to Clifton Township Building, to Eagle Lake (all pickups) to Mill Hill Road to N.P. Intermediate/Moscow Elementary.

• Bus #77 - Stouts Bussing, Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start Thornhurst CCE 1st Entrance (Fern Dr) and 2nd Entrance (Maple Dr) to turnaround, through Bear Lake Rd. Right on River Rd to turnaround (all pickups) to Bear Lake Rd, to Clifton Beach Rd. Left on Sandy Beach Rd (all pickups) to Dorantown Rd. Right on Dorantown Rd to Mill Hill Rd (all pickups) to Rt 435 to Skyline Acres. Skyline Dr to Maple St, to Hillcrest Dr to Cherry St to Sunset Dr to Rt 435. Right on Rt 435 to Moscow Elementary/North Pocono Intermediate.

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

Bus #21 - Stouts Bussing, Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time - 7:45 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start Winship Rd to Covington Park. Turn around to Sanko Rd. Left on Sanko to Langan Rd. Left on Langan to Buena Vista to Golden Oaks around loop to Buena Vista. Right on Buena Vista to Langan Road. Left on Langan to Route 345 to Church St to Harmony Hills (intersections) Sunrise & Apple Tree, Apple Tree & Autumn, Parkview & Park, Parkview & Sunrise, Parkview & Blueberry, Parkview & Clover, Clover & Parkview, Parkview & Hideaway and Hideaway & Pin Oak proceed to North Pocono Intermediate/ Moscow Elementary.

JEFFERSON AREA TO ELEMENTARY K-3RD GRADE

• Bus #9 - Stouts Bussing, Jefferson Elementary Center

Starting Time - 7:35 a.m.

Start at the intersection of Aberdeen and Reservoir Rd. All pickups to Madisonville Rd. Left to Henry Drinker Rd, turnaround, Back to Madisonville Rd. Left to Quicktown Rd to Aberdeen Rd. Left to Meadowlark Rd around loop to Aberdeen Rd.

Right to Motichka Rd to Reservoir Rd. Left to Aberdeen Rd. Left to Rt 590.

Left to Line Road. Turn around to Wimmers Rd (all pickups from Martini to Rt 348) to Rt 348 to Oak Lane to Laurel Rd.

Turn around back to Cliff Dr to Rt 348 to Jefferson Elementary.

Daycare Bus

• Bus #47 Moscow Elementary Center

Starting Time – 8:00 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Starting At Langan Road, pick up Little Acres to Sanko Road to Winship Road to Route 307. Left on Route 307 to Route 502. Left on Route 502 Pick up Kidz Korner to Route 435 to Church Street. Right to Katrina's to Bagel Shop. Turn around to Little Acres (Amazing Grace Church) to MEC/NPI.

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus # 31 – Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:30 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

In Pocono Springs Estates, stop on Fountain at Cobblewood. Right on Pocono Dr., stops at Fox, Forest, Navajo and Park.

Left on Lake, bear right onto Pocono, stop at Spring and Spruce. Go to PA 196 via Pocono and Fountain, make right on PA 196, right on Rt 507, turn in and pick up at Pocono Ranchettes. Right onto 507, all stops. Make left into Indian Country, pick up and turn around make left on Rt 507. All stops on Rt 507 to Lehigh Rd. including Lake View Estates. Right onto Lehigh Rd. and make all stops to the railroad crossing at Frytown Rd. Turn around and go back to Main St.

Right on Main, make stop on right just past the post office and proceed to North Pocono Intermediate/Moscow Elementary.

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

Bus #3 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

On Matthews Rd, from Rt 502, make all stops to Rt 690. Make right on Rt 690 and right on Joni Dr. Stop at 2nd intersection of Joni Dr. and Patricia Circle, make left on Patricia and stop at 2nd corner on Patricia Circle, pick up at Patricia and Joni.

Make right onto Joni Dr.

Make right onto Rt 690.

Make left on Rt 307, all stops on right to Roaring Brook Estates. Right onto Ulysses into Roaring Brook Estates, stops at Donny & Barbara Dr., Barbara & Candy Lane, Candy & Donny Dr. Right onto Rt 307. All stops on right to Homestead Dr. Left on Homestead Dr, stop at Homestead & Sunset, turnaround and make right on Rt 307. All stops on right on Rt 307 from Homestead Dr to Rt 690.

Make left on Rt 690 and go to Moscow Elementary/N.P. Intermediate.

• Bus #14 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at Rt 690 and Laurel Rd. All stops on Laurel Rd between Rt 690 and Rt 307. At Rt 307make a left all stops to RGM Drive; turn around and head back to Laurel Rd. Make a left on Laurel Rd (all stops on Laurel Rd) and head to Rt 502. Make a left onto Rt 502 east, all stops to Baylor Rd. Loop around. Take a left on Rt 502 all stops to Rt 307.

Make a right on Rt 307 south all stops to Glen Meadows, enter Glen Meadow. Loop back to Rt. 435 south, all stops to the Clifton Twp. Bldg. Turn around at S&H Plaza and take Rt 435 north to Rt 307 N, all stops on Rt 435 from Anzalone Drive to Split at Rt 307 and Rt 435.

Take Rt 307 North all stops including Folywood development. Enter Folywood and loop back to Rt 307 north all stops to Rt 502 Intersection. Take Rt 307 North NO STOPS to Rt 690 east and head to Moscow Elementary/N.P. Intermediate.

• Bus #38 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time - 7:30 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at Rt 502 and Aston Mtn Rd. Turn left onto Aston Mtn Rd, to Gudz Rd, turn around back to Aston Mtn Rd to Rt 502 East.

To Horseshoe Dr. Make a right onto Horseshoe Dr, loop to Rt 502 West on 502 to Elias Rd. Turn right onto Elias Rd to Bowen Rd to Rt 690. Turn left onto Rt 690 East. All stops to Wildernest Dr. Loop back to Rt 690 East, all stops to Rt 307. Continue on Rt 690 East, no stops to Schlittler Rd. Turn left into Schlittler Rd to dead end, all stops on Schlittler Rd.

Turn around, go back to Rt 690 East to Moscow Elementary/N.P. Intermediate.

MOSCOW / MADISONVILLE / COVINGTON AREA

• Bus #1 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:55 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Start at Major Rd and Bird Rd. Bird Rd to Rt 690 all stops. Rt 690 west, all stops to Bear Brook Acres Dr., and make the right into the development. Loop around Bear Brook Acres back to Rt 690 west. All stops to Bear Brook Rd. Make a left on to Bear Brook Rd to Becks Crossing.

Make a right on Becks Crossing past Little League Rd go to the end and (turn around), make a left on Little League Rd - All Stops towards Rt 690. Make a left on Rt 690, all stops to Willow St. Make a right on Willow St to Market St.

Take a left on Market all picks up from Willow to Rt. 435 on Market St. Make a right on Rt 435 to Church St. Make a left on Church St. and head to N.P. Intermediate/Moscow Elementary.

• Bus #15 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time - 7:40 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate

Starting at Rt 435 and Center St, Center St to Jubilee Rd all stops. Make Right on Jubilee to Rt 435 all stops. Left on Rt 435 to Pocono Trans. (turn around).

Right on Jubilee Rd, all stops to Lehigh Rd. Right on Lehigh (turn around). Right on Jubilee to Freytown Rd.

Right on Freytown (turn around).Right on Jubilee to Kosinski Rd. Left on Kosinski to Howe Rd. Turn around back to Jubilee. Left on Jubilee to Bloomington Rd. Left on Bloomington to Major Rd. At Major, turn around. Left on Bloomington. Left on Jubilee to Haas Pond Rd to Rt 690. All Stops. Left on Rt 690 to Rt 435. No stops. Right on Rt 435 to Keene St. No Stops.

Left on Keene. All stops.

Left on Maple. Stop at Maple and Academy. Left on Academy. Right on Spring Garden. Right on Church St (no pick-ups on Church). Right on Gardner St all stops. Left on Pine. All stops. Left on Marion. All stops. Left on Beech. All stops. Right on Hill, all stops, to Church St.

Right on Church to Moscow Elementary/North Pocono Intermediate.

• Bus #16 - Pocono Trans., Moscow Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:45 a.m. North Pocono Intermediate.

Areas in bold letters are 4th and 5th gr. pick up and drop off only.

Areas not in bold letters will pick up and drop off K-5. Start at Rt 435 and McAndrews Rd make left on McAndrew Rd, all stops to Gardner. Make right onto Gardner Rd, no stops on Gardner between McAndrew and Blue Shutter.

Continue on Gardner all stops on Gardner from Blue Shutters to Front St/Rt 435. Make left on Front St. all stops to the bottom of Water Tank Rd (road name changes to) Summit Woods Rd continue on Summit Woods Rd to Right on Highland Rd all stops to right on Summit Woods Rd. Return to Water Tank Rd. Head towards Rt 435.

Make a left and head to Old Main St all stops, loop around back to Rt 435 and head south to Rt 435 towards Edwards Concrete all stops both sides.

Continue on Rt 435 to Church St all stops both sides. From Church St to Bills Plaza all stops on southbound side. Turn around at Bills Plaza. All stops northbound side to via-duct. Make right on Market St. Make right on New St. Left on Lincoln, left on Brook all stops to market. Make a right on Market No stops to Rt. 435. Make a right onto Rt 435 and left on Church St and head to North Pocono Intermediate/ Moscow Elementary.

JEFFERSON AREA TO N.P. INTERMEDIATE 4TH/5TH GRADE

Some students in the Madisonville, Elmhurst, and Roaring Brook area attending North Pocono Intermediate (4th and 5th grade) will ride either bus 5, 16, or 34.

•Bus #7 - Pocono Trans., North Pocono Intermediate.

Starting Time – 7:40 a.m.

Begin at Golf Club Rd/Rt 590. Turn right, all stops to Buckingham Rd. Turn right on Buckingham Rd, all stops to Elmwood Dr.

Turn left on Beech, turn right on Buckingham and go right on Rt 590. Stop on Rt 590 after Custom Kitchen. Turn right on Griffin, stops on Griffin at Craig and all stops to Griffin/Hahn intersection (3 way stop signs), all remaining stops to Golf Club Rd. Turn left on Golf Club Rd all stops on Golf Club Rd. Go to Rt 348 and proceed straight across to Scott Rd. Turn left on Oak all stops to Gordon Dr. Stops at corner of Gordon and Oak. Turn left on Gordon all stops to Rt. 348. Turn left on Rt 348 all stops to intersection. Turn left on Rt 247. All Stops to Moosic Lakes. Stop at Moosic Lakes and turn around. Left on Rt 247 and left on Laurel Ridge Dr. All Stops to White Oak Way.

Turn around at White Oak Way, go back and make left on Rt 247 and left on Jefferson Blvd. Stops at all intersections on Jefferson Blvd to Fifth Ave. Turn left on Fifth all stops to Forest. All stops on Forest to Willard. Stop at corner of Willard Ave. Turn right on Willard. All Stops on Willard. Turn left on 1st Ave.

Turn right on Jefferson Blvd. Turn left on Rt 247. Go to Line Rd turn around and turn left on I-84W - proceed to N.P. Intermediate.

JEFFERSON AREA TO ELEMENTARY K-3RD GRADE

• Bus #28 - Pocono Trans., Jefferson Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:30 a.m.

Start at NP Preschool. (Only Jefferson Elementary Center students from these daycares on bus 28). Right on Lincoln, right on New St, left under the viaduct. Right on 435 North, stop at Moscow Academy. All Stops from Edwards Concrete on Rt 435 north to Elmwood Inn. At Elmwood Inn, make a left on Front St. all stops to the bottom of Water Tank Rd (road name changes to) Summit Woods Rd (continue on Summit Wood Rd). Right on Highland Rd, all stops to Summit Woods Rd, make a left and follow back to Water Tank Rd. Head towards Rt 435. Rt 435 to Memorial Dr. Right on Memorial Dr. to Blue Shutters Rd. Right onto Blue Shutters Rd. Blue Shutters Rd to Shady Dr left on Shady Dr. to Sunset. Right on Sunset to Beechwood. Right on Beechwood to Blue Shutters.

Right on Blue Shutters All stops to Gardner.

Left on Gardner Rd to Rt 435. Left on Rt 435 to Old Main St. Old Main St to Rt 435. Left on Rt 435 to Rt 348. Right on to Rt 348 to Windsor Way. Left on Windsor Way Dr. Loop to Rt 348, all stops. Left on Rt 348 all stops to Golf Club road and continue on Rt 348. No Stops to Jefferson Elementary.

• Bus #33 - Pocono Trans., Jefferson Elementary Center.

Starting Time – 7:35 a.m.

Start at Katrina’s on Rt 690 turn around and head back to Little Acres Daycare on Rt 690 in Moscow, then Li’l Wee Folks on Spring Garden Street (Only Jefferson Elementary Center students from these daycares on bus 33). On Rt 590, all stops from Golf Club Rd to Buckingham Rd. Turn right on Buckingham. Stop at Elmwood, Beech, and Buckingham. Right onto Rt 590. All stops between Buckingham and Griffin.

Right onto Griffin, all stops to left on Golf Club Rd, all stops to Rt 348. Proceed to Happy Acres sub-division.

All stops at corners on Gordon, Birch, and Scott, then left onto Rt 348 and pick up at Ridge View. Make Right on 247 to Line Rd. –pick up- turnaround. Proceed to Rt 348 intersection. Stay straight on SR 247. All Stops on Rt 247 to turnaround at Moosic Lakes at Old Lake Rd. Left on Rt 247 and left on Laurel Ridge Dr. All stops to White Oak Way. Turn around at White Oak Way, go back and make left on Rt 247. Make left onto Jefferson Blvd. All stops at corners on Jefferson Blvd. to Fifth ave, to Forest Dr, to Willard Ave, and left on 1st Ave. Proceed to Jefferson Blvd., right to SR 247. Left on 247 to intersection of SR 348. Left on SR 348 all Stops to Lions Rd. Continue to Jefferson Elementary.

Daycare Bus

• Bus #2 PM Moscow Elementary Center.

North Pocono Intermediate.

Starting MEC to SR 690 Left on 690 West. Drop at Katrina’s. Continue to NP Bagel Shop & Turn around.

Proceed on SR 690 East to Amazing Grace Church (stop for Little Acres Moscow).

Continue on Church St. Right on SR 435 South Right on Langan Rd. (Stop at Little Acres Daleville). Continue on Langan to Sanko. Left on Sanko to Windship. Left on Windship to SR 307 South. Left on SR 307 South to SR 502 East. Left on SR 502 East to Drop at Kidz Korner.