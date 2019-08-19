SCRANTON — Six students in Dr. Joseph Cice’s Introduction to Adlerian Psychology class at Lackawanna College traveled to Sibiu, Romania this July for a two-week study abroad learning experience. Students attended courses at the annual international Rudolf Dreikurs Summer Institute sponsored by the International Committee of Adlerian Summer Schools and Institutes (ICASSI).

The Institute, which tackles modern-day issues such as counseling and clinical practice, workplace issues and multi-cultural relationships, gives students the opportunity to learn alongside and share experiences with other colleges and universities from around the world.

“I feel that my experience in Sibiu at ICASSI has not only allowed me to learn from top professionals in the psychology field, but also allowed me to make connections with people that will last forever,” said Ariel Hoherchak, a senior pursuing her bachelor’s degree in human services. “ICASSI is a life-changing experience and I am very grateful to have had a chance to be a part of it.”

The students explored Adlerian Principles, an evidence-based therapy that can be applied successfully in the treatment of any type of psychological disorder or mental illness, based on the theories of Alfred Adler.

“ICASSI is an amazing educational, social and cultural experience,” said Dr. Cice. “I am excited for the opportunity these students had to explore their education abroad and interact with people from all over the world.”

